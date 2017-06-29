Turkey on Thursday vowed to retaliate against any cross-border actions by the YPG in Syria and not remain a silent "spectator" to activities that would harm its national interests.

The statement from Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus came just a day after the Turkish military fired artillery at the YPG positions south of the town of Azaz in what it said was a response to the YPG's targeting of Turkey-backed FSA (Free Syrian Army) that are fighting Daesh along Syria's northern border region.

"Whether it is Daesh or PYD/YPG or any other organisation, it does not matter to us," Kurtulmus told reporters at the Adiyaman airport.

He said Turkey "will never be a spectator to the acts of terrorist groups" just beyond its borders.

YPG forms the core of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and is backed by the US in the fight against Daesh in Syria. Ankara views it as Syrian branch of the PKK, which has been designated a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and EU.

The PKK has been a waging three-decade armed campaign in Turkey.

Kurtulmus said Turkey's position was "clear" against any terrorist formation in northern Syria.

"Detaching Daesh from certain places while bringing in other terrorist organisations will in no way benefit Syria's future."

Kurtulmus also reiterated Ankara's opposition to the US arming of YPG and said US officials would understand this was the "wrong path."