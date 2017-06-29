The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on two Chinese citizens and a shipping company for helping North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes and accused a Chinese bank of laundering money for Pyongyang.

US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said at a press conference that the actions were designed to cut off funds that North Korea uses to build its weapons program. "We will follow the money and cut off the money," he said.

A Treasury statement named the bank as the Bank of Dandong and the firm as Dalian Global Unity Shipping Co Ltd. It named the two individuals as Sun Wei and Li Hong Ri.

The sanctions imposed on the two Chinese citizens and the shipping company blacklists them from doing business with US-tied companies and people.

Mnuchin said US officials were continuing to look at other companies that may be helping North Korea and may roll out additional sanctions.

US foreign policy experts say Chinese companies have long had a key role in financing Pyongyang. But Mnuchin said the action was not being done to send China a message.

This wasn't aimed at China. We continue to work with them.

The Trump effect