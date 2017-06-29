POLITICS
2 MIN READ
UNICEF uses drones in Malawi to speed up HIV diagnosis
Poor transport infrastructure in rural areas of the southeast African country causes long delays in HIV testing. The use of drones to carry blood samples reduces the time it takes to make a diagnosis.
UNICEF uses drones in Malawi to speed up HIV diagnosis
People look on during a drone awareness and safety demonstration on June 22, in regards to humanitarian drone corridor testing under the UNICEF-funded Humanitarian Drone Corridor testing project, in Chanthunthu Village Health Clinic in Kasungu. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 29, 2017

UNICEF has introduced the use of drones to transport blood samples for HIV tests in hard-to-reach areas of Malawi.

As poor roads in rural parts of the south-eastern African country cause long delays in giving anxious families a positive or negative diagnosis, drones are seen as a cost-effective measure to reduce the waiting time for results of HIV tests.

"We wanted to test the feasibility complementing the existing transportation system to reduce the turnaround time between when a sample is taken from an infant and to a laboratory to be tested for HIV," UNICEF HIV and AIDS chief Judith Sherman said.

"I don't know whether my child got the disease from me or if he's okay; so the waiting is painful," one HIV-positive mother shared.

RECOMMENDED

Mother-to-child transmission accounted for 17,000 new HIV infections among newborns in 2008, according to UNICEF.

TRT World'sFidelis Mbah reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Venezuela's military and police pledge loyalty to interim president
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
FBI carries out search at elections office in Georgia over alleged fraud in 2020 presidential vote
Rubio outlines US plan to oversee Venezuela's oil revenue