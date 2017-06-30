Iran appeared on Friday to backtrack on claims that Daesh's leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had been killed.

The country's state news agency on Thursday quoted a representative of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as saying Daesh's leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was no longer alive.

"Terrorist Baghdadi is definitely dead," IRNA quoted cleric Ali Shirazi, representative to the Quds Force, as saying, without elaborating.

IRNA later updated the news item, omitting the quote on Baghdadi's death.