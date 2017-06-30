US President Donald Trump called for a determined response to North Korea after talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday at which he emphasised the importance of their alliance but took aim at Seoul over trade and defence spending.

At a joint appearance with Moon after two days of talks, Trump reiterated that an era of "strategic patience" over North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes had ended.

"Together we are facing the threat of the reckless and brutal regime in North Korea. The nuclear and ballistic missile programmes of that regime required a determined response," Trump said while standing alongside Moon in the White House Rose Garden.

"We're working closely with South Korea and Japan, as well as partners around the world, on a range of diplomatic, security and economic measures to protect our allies and our own citizens from this menace known as North Korea," he said.

TRT World's Sally Ayhan has more from Washington.

Moon said he and Trump had placed top priority on the North Korean issue.

"President Trump and I agreed that only strong security can bring about genuine peace," Moon said. "The threat and provocation of the North will be met with a stern response."

"Our two leaders will employ both sanctions and dialogue in a phased and comprehensive approach" in an effort to resolve the North Korean nuclear issue, Moon said.

Trade issues