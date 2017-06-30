President Xi Jinping inspected troops based in Hong Kong on Friday as he asserts Chinese authority over the former British colony China took control of 20 years ago.

Xi rode in an open-top jeep past rows of soldiers lined up on an airstrip on his visit to the People's Liberation Army garrison. He called out "Salute all the comrades" and "Salute to your dedication" as he rode by 3,100 soldiers arranged in 20 formations.

Armoured personnel carriers, combat vehicles, helicopters and other pieces of military hardware were arrayed behind the troops.

It was a rare display of the Chinese military's might in Hong Kong, where it normally maintains a low-key presence.

Xi, who's also chairman of the Central Military Commission, wore a buttoned-up black jacket in the steamy heat during his 10-minute review of the troops at the Shek Kong base in Hong Kong's suburban New Territories. It's part of a visit to mark the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong's handover, when Britain gave up control of the Asian financial hub to China on July 1, 1997.

One party, two systems

Hong Kong was granted the freedom to run most of its affairs after it came under China's control under the "one country, two systems" principle. However, Beijing is in charge of the city's defense and foreign affairs and the troops based in the city are deployed from the mainland.

The Chinese military has its headquarters in a former British base downtown and has other installations around the city, but troops are typically confined to the base.

Xi's three-day visit to mark the anniversary includes presiding at the inauguration of the city's new leader, Carrie Lam, on Saturday.

Security has been tight for his visit as authorities brace for protests.