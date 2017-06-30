WORLD
1 MIN READ
Breaking the silence on the Israeli occupation
The NGO Breaking the Silence collects and publishes testimonies from current and former Israeli soldiers of abuses they allegedly carried out during their service in the occupied Palestinian territories.
Breaking the silence on the Israeli occupation
Much of Israel's right, including many government ministers, accuse Breaking the Silence of treason and have sought to curtail its work. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 30, 2017

Israel's 50-year military rule in the Palestinian territories, has led to questions being asked about the conduct of some Israeli soldiers.

Former and current members of an Israeli army unit in Hebron formed an organisation called Breaking the Silence 13 years ago. Since then, some 1,200 former soldiers have testified before the group about army methods used against Palestinians.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World's Iolo ap Dafydd speaks to two former Israeli soldiers on their motivation to give evidence against their own army after serving on the West Bank.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Venezuela's military and police pledge loyalty to interim president
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
FBI carries out search at elections office in Georgia over alleged fraud in 2020 presidential vote