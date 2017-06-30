The German parliament approved a plan on Friday to fine social media networks up to 50 million euros ($57 million) if they fail to remove hateful postings promptly, despite concerns the law could limit free expression.

Germany has some of the world's toughest laws covering defamation, public incitement to commit crimes and threats of violence, with prison sentences for Holocaust denial or inciting hatred against minorities. But few online cases are prosecuted.

The law gives social media networks 24 hours to delete or block obviously criminal content and seven days to deal with less clear-cut cases, with an obligation to report back to the person who filed the complaint about how they handled the case.

Failure to comply could see a company fined up to 50 million euros, and the company's chief representative in Germany fined up to 5 million euros.

The Central Council of Jews in Germany, in a statement, hailed the law as "the logical next step for effectively tackling hate speech since all voluntary agreements with the platform providers have been virtually unsuccessful."

German Justice Minister Heiko Maas said the measure to "end the internet law of the jungle" was long overdue and dismissed suggestions that it would infringe freedom of speech.

The issue has taken on more urgency amid concerns in Germany that proliferating fake news and racist content, particularly targeting migrants, could sway public opinion in the run-up to a national election due on September 24.

Concerns about free speech

But organisations representing digital companies, consumers and journalists have accused the government of rushing a law through parliament that could damage free speech.