Turkey said on Saturday that it will respond to any kind of terror threat coming from the soil of Syria or any other country.

Turkey will continue to take all necessary measures to protect its national security and its borders, said presidential spokesman IbrahimKalin, referring to recent harassment fire on Turkish forces from the PKK/PYD-held area of Afrin, in northwestern Syria.

Kalin's comments follow Turkey's deployment of military troops to the border near Afrin last week.

"Any threat that may come from Syria or another country towards Turkey - this could be from Daesh, the [PKK] PYD/YPG, whatever terrorist organisation it is from - Turkey responds immediately with all reprisals," he said.

Ankara considers the PYD/YPG to be the Syrian offshoot of the PKK, which is recognised as a terrorist organisation in Turkey, the US and EU.

AK Party officials shot dead in "PKK assault"

A local official of the Turkey's governing Justice and Development (AK) Party was kidnapped and shot dead on Saturday, party officials said.