TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey vows to respond to any kind of terrorist threat
Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin says Turkey will respond immediately "with all reprisals" to threats coming from Syria and elsewhere. Meanwhile, two officials of the governing AK Party were shot dead in Diyarbakir and Van provinces.
Turkey vows to respond to any kind of terrorist threat
Ibrahim Kalin's comments followed Turkey deploying military troops to the border near Afrin last week. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 1, 2017

Turkey said on Saturday that it will respond to any kind of terror threat coming from the soil of Syria or any other country.

Turkey will continue to take all necessary measures to protect its national security and its borders, said presidential spokesman IbrahimKalin, referring to recent harassment fire on Turkish forces from the PKK/PYD-held area of Afrin, in northwestern Syria.

Kalin's comments follow Turkey's deployment of military troops to the border near Afrin last week.

"Any threat that may come from Syria or another country towards Turkey - this could be from Daesh, the [PKK] PYD/YPG, whatever terrorist organisation it is from - Turkey responds immediately with all reprisals," he said.

Ankara considers the PYD/YPG to be the Syrian offshoot of the PKK, which is recognised as a terrorist organisation in Turkey, the US and EU.

AK Party officials shot dead in "PKK assault"

A local official of the Turkey's governing Justice and Development (AK) Party was kidnapped and shot dead on Saturday, party officials said.

RECOMMENDED

Aydin Ahi, who served as deputy chairman in Ozalp district of Van province, was shot 65 feet from his house after he was kidnapped by two PKK terrorists, the party's provincial chairman Zahir Soganda said.

AK Party's previous deputy chairman in the same district, Aydin Musta, was killed in 2016 in an armed assault by the PKK in front of his house.

Authorities have launched operations to capture the perpetrators.

Ahi's death comes hours after the party's deputy chairman in Lice district of Diyarbakir province, Orhan Mercan, was shot in front of his house and pronounced dead at a hospital.

Diyarbakir and Van, which are around 300 km apart, have been hit by numerous PKK attacks since the designated terrorist group resumed its 30-year armed campaign against the state in July 2015.

More than 1,200 victims, including security personnel and civilians, have since lost their lives in PKK attacks.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Venezuela's military and police pledge loyalty to interim president
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash