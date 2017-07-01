A Syrian rebel group accused the Syrian regime of using chlorine gas against its fighters on Saturday in battles east of Damascus - an allegation the regime forces swiftly denied as fabrication.

The Failaq al-Rahman group said that more than 30 people suffered suffocation as a result of the attack in Ain Tarma in the eastern Ghouta region, which the regime forces have been battling to take back from insurgents.

"The gas attack has been conducted by artillery fire," Waiel Olwan, spokesman of the group, told Anadolu Agency.

In a statement circulated by state-run media, a regime source said that the army command completely denied the accusation. "It has not used any chemical weapons in the past, and will not use them at any time".

The US said on Wednesday said that the Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad appeared so far to have heeded a warning issued earlier in the week not to carry out a chemical weapons attack after saying it saw possible preparations for one.

Regime denies role in April chemical attack

Western governments including the US say that the Syrian regime was behind an April gas attack in the town of Khan Shaykhun that killed dozens. In response, the US fired cruise missiles at the air base from which it said the attack was launched.

The Syrian regime has denied any role in that attack.