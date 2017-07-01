POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Britain celebrates its 178th Henley Royal Regatta
Dating back to 1839, the Henley Royal Regatta is an exclusive and old-fashioned affair, with a ten-year waiting list and strict rules.
Britain celebrates its 178th Henley Royal Regatta
The five-day event closes on Sunday with the finals in more than 20 categories. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 1, 2017

Socialites in gaudy jackets have gathered in the affluent English town of Henley-on-Thames to drink champagne and enjoy world-class rowing at one of the highlights of the English social calendar.

The Henley Royal Regatta, celebrating its 178th edition, is synonymous with blazers and boozing, with as much attention paid to what is being worn by spectators on the riverbanks as to the results on the water.

The five-day event features more than 200 head-to-head races involving a mixture of amateurs and international crews, including some with Olympic pedigree.

RECOMMENDED

Chris Skudder has more.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Venezuela's military and police pledge loyalty to interim president
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash