One of South America's biggest cocaine kingpins, who evaded police for three decades and even underwent surgery to change his face, has been captured, Brazilian authorities said Saturday.

Luiz Carlos da Rocha, nicknamed White Head, was arrested in the western state of Mato Grosso in a city called Sorriso, which means "smile," the federal police said in a statement.

Da Rocha had changed his name to Vitor Luiz de Moraes and undergone plastic surgery to successfully dodge police while continuing to run his international drug business.

His alleged right-hand man was also captured in a separate location during the operation in which police said 150 agents carried out 24 raids, seizing an estimated $10 million worth of luxury cars, aircraft, farms and other property.

The name of the operation was "Spectrum," referring in Portuguese to the phantom-like nature of a fugitive "who lived discreetly and in the shadows... evading police attempts for almost 30 years," the police statement said.

Police said that in addition to using extreme violence da Rocha was being protected by forces with heavy caliber weapons.