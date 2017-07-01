Labour unions on Friday held a nationwide strike in Brazil to protest against legislative changes on labour and pension law that are central to the economic reform agenda of President Michel Temer.

Subway and bus services shut down in the capital Brasilia while demonstrations blocked roads and snarled traffic in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro as union activists took to the streets.

The unions are angry over Temer's labour reform bill as it reduces their power over workplaces by cutting mandatory dues and allowing companies and employees to negotiate contract terms more freely.

They also oppose Temer's pension overhaul proposal as it would make Brazilians work more years before retiring.

Economists and investors see pension reform as the only way for Brazil to shore up its finances in the long run without resorting to tax hikes.

Brazil's largest oil workers federation said in an emailed statement that Friday's work stoppage would continue for an indefinite period and that all 10 refineries where it represents workers were affected.

Executives at state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA acknowledged that the job action had a limited impact at oil refineries. But they said exploration and production activity, along with logistics, carried on as normal.

The bill has already been approved by the lower house of Congress and will likely pass the Senate within a few weeks.

Protests were smaller than in a nationwide strike two months ago.