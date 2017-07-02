A fierce battle between Daesh and Iraqi forces rages on in the district around Mosul's Grand al Nuri Mosque as dozens of civilians, mostly women, children and the elderly flee the Old City.

Iraqi Prime Minister Hailer al-Abadi declared the end of Daesh's caliphate, which he called "a state of falsehoood", on Thursday after Commanders of Iraq's Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) captured the ground of the ruined 850-year-old Grand al Nuri Mosque.

The leaning minaret of the mosque survived conquests by the Mongols and the Ottomans, neglect under Saddam Hussein, and air raids during the Iran-Iraq War and the US invasion in 2003.

However, after three years of Daesh rule, it is now little more than a pile of stones at the centre of a shattered city.

TRT World'sNicole Johnston reports from the frontline of the battle in Mosul.

The CTS on Friday cautioned that non-Iraqi Daesh militants dug in among thousands of civilians and likely to fight to the death.

CTS Major General Maan al-Saadi said that it could take at least four to five days of fighting to capture the last handful of neighbourhoods along the banks of the Tigris River, defended by about 200 militants.

"The advance continues to Midan neighbourhood," he said, adding that "controlling it means we have reached the Tigris River."

Desperate civilians