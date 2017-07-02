The UN refugee agency is mounting pressure on Europe to help Italy defuse the "unfolding tragedy" of tens of thousands migrants flooding its shores.

The move comes as the interior ministers of France, Germany and Italy will meet in Paris on Sunday to discuss a "coordinated approach" to help Italy deal with hordes of migrants and refugees arriving in its ports.

Italy needs more international support to cope with a growing number of migrants who have braved a perilous Mediterranean crossing to reach Europe this year, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said on Saturday.

"What is happening in front of our eyes in Italy is an unfolding tragedy.

"Italy is playing its part in receiving those rescued and providing asylum to those in need of protection. These efforts must be continued and strengthened. But this cannot be an Italian problem alone."

Growing crisis

Since the beginning of the year, 83,650 migrants and refugees have reached Italy by sea, an increase of nearly 20 percent compared to the same period last year, UN figures show.

Nearly all of Italy's 200,000 places for accommodating migrants and refugees have been filled.

The UN says many refugees and migrants need healthcare and support, with a large percentage being non-accompanied children and victims of sexual violence.