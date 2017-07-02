An Iraqi zoo showed off a rare white lion cub to mark the animal's first birthday this week, as officials revealed that they hoped to welcome another of the rare big cats in the coming weeks.

The male lion was born in Baghdad's Al Zawra Zoo, the first to be born in the country.

Officials said the lion's mother is pregnant again, and are hopeful that the new arrival will also be a white lion.

"We expect that another birth of a white lion or cub will occur from this mother and father themselves, as they bear the same genes which is whiteness", Seif Taufiq, a lion and tiger trainer at the zoo said.

"God willing, one hundred percent, it will give birth to a white lion or cub," he added.