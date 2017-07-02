One of the main demands of the countries enforcing the blockade on Qatar is that the Al Jazeera media network be shut down.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and several other Sunni-majority countries have severed relations with Qatar since June 5, accusing the Gulf state of supporting terrorism based on its ties with the Muslim Brotherhood, Hamas and the Taliban.

A 13-point list of demands was presented to Doha by Kuwaiti mediators 10 days ago on behalf of the countries behind the blockade.

One of the demands is for Qatar to shut down Al Jazeera.