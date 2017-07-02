Saudi Arabia and its three allies, who severed ties with Qatar, have agreed to a request by Kuwait to extend by 48 hours Sunday's deadline for Doha to comply with a list of 13 demands presented 10 days ago, according to a joint statement on Saudi state news agency SPA.

Without stating whether Qatar had rejected the ultimatum as was widely expected, Kuwait's state-run news agency KUNA said Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah had asked Saudi Arabia and three other countries that have boycotted Qatar to grant it an extension.

Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani earlier said the demands were made to be rejected, adding that the Arab ultimatum was aimed not at tackling terrorism but at curtailing his country's sovereignty.

Qatar's State news agency QNA reported that he would inform the ruler of Kuwait, a neutral Gulf Arab country seeking to mediate in the spat, of Doha's response on Monday.

Sheikh Mohammed earlier told reporters in Rome that Doha remained ready to discuss the grievances of its Arab neighbours.

"This list of demands is made to be rejected. It's not meant to be accepted or ... to be negotiated," Sheikh Mohammed said.

"The state of Qatar instead of rejecting it as a principle, we are willing to engage in (dialogue), providing the proper conditions for further dialogue."

He added that no one had the right to issue an ultimatum to a sovereign country.

The feud erupted last month when Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic and travel ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism and being an ally of regional foe Iran, charges that Doha denies.

The countries threatened further sanctions against Qatar if it did not comply with their list of 13 demands presented to Doha through Kuwait 10 days ago.

The demands include closing a Turkish military base in Qatar and shutting the Al Jazeera pan-Arab television network, which Doha also rejected.

Foreign ministers from the four countries will meet in Cairo on Wednesday to discuss Qatar, Egypt said on Sunday.

"At the invitation of Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, there will be a quartet meeting of the foreign ministers of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in Cairo on Wednesday July 5 to follow up on the developing situation regarding relations with Qatar," Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said in a statement.

A State Department official said on Sunday that the United States encourages "all parties to exercise restraint to allow for productive diplomatic discussions. We are not going to get ahead of those discussions. We fully support Kuwaiti mediation."

Qatar's Gulf critics accuse Al Jazeera of being a platform for terrorists and an agent of interference in their affairs. The network has rejected the accusations and said it will maintain its editorial independence.

Fresh penalties

Gulf countries have insisted the demands were non-negotiable. The UAE ambassador to Russia has said that Qatar could face fresh sanctions if it does not comply with the demands.