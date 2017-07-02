France and its African partners must together eradicate "terrorists, thugs and murderers" in the volatile Sahel region, French President Emmanuel Macron said at the opening of an anti-terrorist summit in Mali's capital Bamako on Sunday.

The so-called G5 Sahel countries south of the Sahara – Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger – have pledged to fight militants on their own soil with instability and attacks on the rise.

"Every day we must combat terrorists, thugs, murderers ... who we must steadfastly and with determination eradicate together," said Macron, who was making his second visit to Mali since taking office in May.

TRT World's Nafisa Latic has more.

Strong ties