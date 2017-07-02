WORLD
2 MIN READ
At least 3 die after fire at Syrian refugee camp in Lebanon
The Red Cross says more than 100 tents were razed to the ground but the cause of the fire remains unknown.
At least 3 die after fire at Syrian refugee camp in Lebanon
Civil defence members put out a fire at a camp for Syrian refugees near the town of Qab Elias, in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, July 2, 2017.
By Staff Reporter
July 2, 2017

A big fire burned through a camp for Syrian refugees in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley on Sunday, killing at least three people, Lebanese media reported.

Flames and thick clouds of black smoke rose from the site near the town of Qab Elias, around a hour's drive east of Beirut, and at least one explosion was seen in footage broadcast by Lebanon's MTV.

TRT World's Linda Tameem reports from Beirut.

George Ketteneh of Lebanon's Red Cross says initial reports indicate more than 100 tents were burned and one person died.

RECOMMENDED

Ahmed Salloum, of the emergency services in Qab Elias, says the fire turned the tent camp into "ashes," with only the bathrooms at the edge of the settlement left standing.

The explosion of gas canisters could be heard from a distance.

A security source said the cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Lebanon is hosting at least a million registered Syrian refugees, many of them living in informal tented settlements scattered around the country.

The government says there are some 1.5 million Syrians in the country.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Venezuela's military and police pledge loyalty to interim president
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash