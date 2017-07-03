Colombia's FARC rebel leader Rodrigo Londono, known by his nom de guerre Timochenko, was hospitalised after suffering a stroke and is expected to recover, doctors said on Sunday.

Timochenko, who in November signed a peace agreement with the government, suffers from heart problems and had surgery in Cuba while negotiating the accord.

Last week the leader oversaw the disarmament of his 7,000 or so rebels at a ceremony with President Juan Manuel Santos.