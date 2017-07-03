Bashar al Assad's Syrian regime said it would suspend combat operations in southern Syria until Thursday, including in Assad's Syrian regime said it would suspend combat operations in southern Syria until Thursday, including in Quneitra province where Israel has hit army outposts in recent days.

The regime general command said the ceasefire took effect from midday (0900 GMT) on Sunday and was being done to support "reconciliation efforts", in the second unilateral ceasefire in the last two weeks.

On June 17, the regime announced a ceasefire that only affected fighting in the southern city of Deraa along the border with Israel.

This latest announcement extends the ceasefire alongside Deraa city to the whole of southern Syria, including the strategic southwestern Quneitra province near the border with Israel and also Sweida province in the southeast.

Astana talks

The violence in Syria continues ahead of the fifth round of Astana talks on July 4-5 which is seeking solutions to end to the six-year-long conflict.

At talks in Astana last May, Russia, Turkey and Iran signed an agreement to establish four de-escalation zones inside Syria.

The de-escalation zones cover four areas held by the Syrian opposition: Idlib, Homs, Eastern Ghouta and Deraa.

The agreement has reduced fighting on the ground and limited regime air strikes on opposition territories.

But the regime has consolidated its position in the capital and is attacking opposition positions in Eastern Ghouta and Deraa.