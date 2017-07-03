Qatar on Monday handed its official response to a list of demands made by Saudi Arabia and its allies to the emir of Kuwait, a Gulf official said.

The response was delivered by Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani who made a short visit to Kuwait, which is acting as a mediator to resolve the diplomatic rift, the Gulf official said, requesting anonymity.

Kuwait's KUNA news agency reported that Sheikh Mohammed arrived in Kuwait earlier in the day to deliver a message from Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

No details were provided about the Qatari response, but the foreign minister said on Saturday that the demands by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Egypt "were made to be rejected."

The Qatari response was delivered hours after the four nations accepted a call by Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah to extend the 10-day deadline by another 48 hours.

Rift with Qatar started in 2011

The dispute between Qatar and Arab countries is the latest chapter in the rift that goes back to the 2011 Arab Spring.

The protests, which aspired to democratic reform, turned into warfare in several countries.

Egypt and especially the UAE, emerged as main foes of an ascendant Muslim Brotherhood backed by Qatar.

TRT World'sZeina Awad reports from Doha, Qatar.

In 2014, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Bahrain withdrew their ambassadors from Qatar and alleged interference in the internal affairs of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states.

However, the dispute was resolved eight months later.

In May 2017, Qatar's news agency was hacked and a fake statement attributed to Qatar's Emir was published expressing support for Iran.

Despite Doha saying the statements were fabricated and disseminated via a hack, media in Saudi and UAE blamed Qatar for the comments.

On June 5, led by Saudi Arabia, several states in the Middle East and Africa severed ties with Qatar, accusing the gas-rich Gulf state of supporting terrorism and Iran.

Qatar denied the accusations and called the collective decision "unjustified."

The GCC countries later issued a list of 13 demands for Qatar to comply with, in return for the blockade being lifted.

Kuwait, Turkey and the US have all urged a political solution to this deepening crisis.

"No reason to fear Qatar and Turkey's defence ties"

Qatar's ambassador to Turkey, Salem Bin Mubarak, has dismissed fears about defence relations between Doha and Ankara.

"There is no reason to be afraid of our defence relations with Turkey," the envoy said.