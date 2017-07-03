PKK attacks on civilians and security forces increased in 2016, but the nation experienced a period of relative calm in the first quarter of 2017, according to a Ministry of Interior report obtained by TRT World.

Civilians have sustained the brunt of these attacks, which are also conducted by offshoots or affiliates of the group, with 133 killed over a 17-month period from 1 January 2016 to 31 May 2017.

In total, 286 people were killed, including members of the police, military and security services. But a staggering 2,364 people were injured, some critically, by the group.

Who is the PKK?

The PKK is a left-wing, separatist armed organisation which is based along the based Turkish-Iraqi border. It has waged a protracted battle against the Turkish state since 1978, and is designated a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and the EU.

The group have a number of offshoots and affiliated groups and branches that engage in militant activity in Turkey, Syria, Iraq and Iran.