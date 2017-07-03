WORLD
Iraqis remember victims of devastating Karrada bombing
A suicide bomber detonated an explosives-laden refrigerator truck in Karrada shopping area on July 3, 2016 as it teemed with people ahead of the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
Claimed by Daesh, it was the deadliest suicide attack to hit the country. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 3, 2017

Dozens of people gathered on Monday at the site of a devastating suicide bombing that killed over 320 people in central Baghdad to mark its first anniversary.

An explosives-laden refrigerator truck was detonated in Karrada shopping area early on July 3, 2016 as it teemed with people ahead of the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Claimed by Daesh, it was the deadliest suicide attack to hit the country.

Much of the damage has been repaired, but a massive banner bearing images of the victims still hangs at the site.

The psychological pain inflicted by the fear and loss are far from healed.

"When I come here, I feel a severe [pain] in my heart," said Laith Fadhel al-Hussein, a 42-year-old who lost four cousins and a nephew in the attack.

"I still feel as though the bombing happened yesterday. I was very close when the explosion occurred, " said Hussein.

Food was prepared by relatives of some of the victims and distributed to the dozens of people gathered at the site of the bombing.

Sadiq Issa, 43, who was filling styrofoam boxes with rice, lost nine relatives in the attack.

"After hearing the news, my father had a stroke," while his mother lost all movement in her arms and legs, said Issa.

Even now, "we are not sleeping," he said, holding back tears.

"I am a survivor. I saw my nephews slaughtered" in the attack.

SOURCE:TRT World, AFP
