Iraqi forces have made further advances in Mosul's Old City where Daesh fighters were battling to hold on to the last few streets under their control on Monday.

In fierce fighting, Iraqi army units forced the insurgents back, cornering them in a shrinking area no more than 300 metres wide and 500 metres long by the Tigris river, according to a military media office.

Smoke covered parts of the Old City, rocked by air strikes and artillery salvos through the morning.

Almost 200 Daesh fighters are making what looked like a hopeless last stand in their former stronghold.

But as the battle rages on, the impact on the civilians left behind, is becoming clearer.

An estimated 600 civilians are still trapped inside the city.

TRT World 's Nicole Johnston has more from Mosul.

PM visit expected

Reaching the Tigris would give Iraqi forces full control over the city and is expected by the end of this week.

Prime Minister Haider al Abadi is expected to visit Mosul to formally declare victory, and a week of nationwide celebrations is planned.