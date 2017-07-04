WORLD
2 MIN READ
Fifth round of Syrian peace talks begins in Astana
Delegations from the Syrian regime and the opposition are in Astana for a new round of peace talks. The initiative is led by Russia, Turkey and Iran.
Fifth round of Syrian peace talks begins in Astana
Delegations from Jordan and the US, and the UN Special Representative for Syria Staffan de Mistura will also attend the talks as observers. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 4, 2017

The fifth round of peace talks to find a political solution for the Syrian conflict began in Kazakhstan's capital Astana on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov said.

Besides the three guarantor countries, Russia, Turkey, Iran, delegations from Jordan and the US, and the UN Special Representative for Syria Staffan de Mistura will also attend the talks as observers.

"All the delegations that plan to participate in this important stage of the talks have arrived," Abdrakhmanov was quoted as saying by national news agency Kazinform.

TRT World'sIolo ap Dafydd reports from Astana.

RECOMMENDED

Abdrakhmanov said nine representatives of armed opposition groups have gathered for indirect negotiations with delegates representing the Syrian regime.

He said agenda items include the creation of de-escalation zones in Syria, which was signed by the guarantor countries during a meeting in Astana on May 4.

Following the December 30 ceasefire, the first round of Astana talks were held on January 23-24, brokered by Turkey, which backs the opposition, and Russia and Iran, which support Bashar al Assad's regime.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent