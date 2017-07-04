The fifth round of peace talks to find a political solution for the Syrian conflict began in Kazakhstan's capital Astana on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov said.

Besides the three guarantor countries, Russia, Turkey, Iran, delegations from Jordan and the US, and the UN Special Representative for Syria Staffan de Mistura will also attend the talks as observers.

"All the delegations that plan to participate in this important stage of the talks have arrived," Abdrakhmanov was quoted as saying by national news agency Kazinform.

TRT World'sIolo ap Dafydd reports from Astana.