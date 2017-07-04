POLITICS
3 MIN READ
South Korean barista wows fans with latte art
With meticulous strokes of tiny brushes and spoons, Lee recreates the likes of Vincent van Gogh's The Starry Night using thick cream stained with food colouring atop a cup of coffee.
South Korean barista wows fans with latte art
The result of the painstaking 15-minute process is around a $9 cup of cold coffee that has won Lee thousands of fans at his cafe and online. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 4, 2017

South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin is taking coffee art to the next level, creating miniature imitations of famous paintings on foamy cups of java at his central Seoul cafe.

With meticulous strokes of tiny brushes and spoons, Lee, 26, recreates the likes of Vincent van Gogh's The Starry Night and Edvard Munch's The Scream using thick cream stained with food colouring atop a cup of coffee.

The result of the painstaking 15-minute process is a $9 cup of cold coffee that has won Lee thousands of fans at his cafe and online.

TRT World'sAbed Ahmed reports.

"One time I drew The Starry Night and it looked so special as the famous painting placed on top of coffee. After that, lots of people ordered that coffee," Lee said, as he copied the painting off an image on his smartphone.

RECOMMENDED

"Customers usually ask me to draw their favourite art works," he added.

On his Instagram profile where he regularly posts images and videos of his so-called cream art, Lee says he has never learned to draw.

Customers at his cafe are delighted with Lee's art, which ranges from intricate paintings to cheeky recreations of Disney cartoon characters like Aladdin and Bambi.

"I heard [on TV] that this barista draws these kinds of famous paintings. I think he has very talented hands," said Kim Su-kyung, a 24-year-old university student who recently visited Lee's store, named Cafe C. Through.

South Korea's per capita coffee consumption has nearly doubled since 1990 to 2.3 kg per person, according to the International Coffee Organisation - still roughly half the 4.5 kg that the average American consumes.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent