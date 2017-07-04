Severe flooding across southern China has forced the world's largest power plant to slash capacity on Tuesday, delayed the arrival of barges carrying grain and damaged farms along the Yangtze River. Economic costs have hit almost $4 billion.

Heavy rainfall, mudslides and hail caused by the annual rainy season has killed 56 people and 22 people were missing across 11 provinces and regions as of Tuesday morning, according to the Ministry of Civil Affairs.

More than 750,000 hectares of crops have been damaged and direct economic losses totaled more than $3.72 billion, it said.

The government said it had disbursed $103 million in emergency aid to four flood-hit provinces: Zhejiang, Jiangxi, Hunan and Guizhou.

Rain in the southern provinces is expected to ease in the coming days, but weather forecasters predict downpours will move to the southwestern province of Sichuan.

Top hydropower plants close as much as two-thirds of their capacity

The Three Gorges and Gezhouba, two of China's top hydropower plants, closed as much as two-thirds of their capacity to avert flooding further downstream on the Yangtze River.

The move stoked concerns about electricity supplies from China's second-largest power source as a heatwave continued to scorch northern parts of the country, raising the export prices of coal, the fuel the country uses to produce most of its power.

The annual rainy season, which arrived in the second half of June, has hit southern Hunan province, one of the nation's largest hog and freshwater fish producers, the most.