Terror attacks receive five times more media coverage if the perpetrator is Muslim as opposed to those carried out by non-Muslims in the US, according to an academic study conducted by researchers from Georgia State University.

Analysis of all terrorist attacks covered by LexisNexis Academic and CNN.com in the US between 2011 and 2015 found "attacks by Muslim perpetrators received, on average, 449% more coverage than other attacks."

"Regardless of other factors, attacks perpetrated by Muslims receive a disproportionate amount of media coverage. In the present data, Muslims perpetrated 12.4 percent of the attacks yet received 41.4 percent of the news coverage [of terror attacks]."

This approach taken by the media makes people disproportionately fearful of Muslims, said the authors.

"Social identity is the largest predictor of news coverage, while target type, being arrested, and fatalities will also impact coverage," said the authors.

Muslim vs non-Muslim