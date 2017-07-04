An American delegation will visit to the Ataturk Airport in Istanbul on Wednesday to inspect whether security measures have been upgraded sufficiently to a level to meet its requirements according to Turkish government officials.

Turkish government officials and Turkish Airlines expect the ban to be lifted following the visit tomorrow.

The ban was lifted on Monday for Abu Dhabi Airport in the UAE.

"Following the ban decision, we ordered the tomography devices and we put them into use. They can detect threats." maritime affairs and communications minister Ahmet Arslan said on Sunday.

"The measures we have taken are above world standards." he said.

Bilal Eksi, the CEO of Turkish Airlines expects the ban on electronic devices on flights to the United States to be lifted on July 5, he said on Twitter on Monday.