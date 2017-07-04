​Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday became the first Indian head of state to visit Israel and publicly embrace the country which he has long admired for military and technical expertise on Tuesday.

Although India has been a vocal supporter of the Palestinian cause, Modi will not travel to Ramallah, the seat of the Palestinian Authority and a customary stop for visiting leaders trying to maintain a balance in political ties.

Instead India and Israel are set to get straight to setting up strategic partnerships in various areas from agriculture to water and space technologies. They are expected to announce deals in these fields during Modi's visit.

"We will be setting up a joint strategic partnership between Israel and India in the field of water and agriculture and this will be the first time such thing would have been actually decreed upon," senior Israeli officer Mark Sofer said.