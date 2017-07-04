The Philippines' Supreme Court on Tuesday endorsed President Rodrigo Duterte's enforcement of martial law across the southern third of the country.

Duterte imposed military rule across the insurgency-wracked region of Mindanao on May 23, saying it was necessary to defeat Daesh-backed militants.

The martial law was declared hours after hundreds of gunmen waving black Daesh flags occupied parts of Marawi city and triggered deadly clashes that are yet to end.

Militants continue to occupy parts of Marawi despite a US-backed military offensive there that has claimed more than 460 lives and displaced nearly 400,000 people.

TRT World spoke to Noel Tarrazona who is following the developments from Mindanao.

Opposition lawmakers called for the Supreme Court to strike down Duterte's martial rule for its "utter lack of sufficient factual basis."

An overwhelming majority of the justices dismissed that petition, Supreme Court spokesman Theodore Te told reporters on Tuesday.

He did not give any reasons for the court's decision.

In their petition to the court, the opposition lawmakers warned martial law would open the door to repression and atrocities seen during the 20-year rule of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos that ended with a People Power revolution in 1986.

During the Marcos dictatorship, thousands of suspected communist and insurgents, as well as his critics, were jailed, tortured or killed, according to historians.