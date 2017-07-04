Zeerak the bespectacled orange muppet is the latest innovation from Sesame Street in Afghanistan.

He reveres his educated older sister, and has been brought on to screens to show a new generation that a woman's place is beyond the home.

Producers are betting the new character, a four-year-old boy dressed in a traditional South Asian long tunic and a waistcoat embroidered in Afghan national colours will inspire millions of children and their parents to see the value in education.

Zeerak's big sister Zari, introduced last year with great fanfare as the first Afghan muppet to join internationally cherished characters such as Big Bird and Elmo, has already proved a success on the local version of Sesame Street, known as Baghch-e-Simsim.

Tolo TV which airs the show, believes introducing a boy, who adores and wants to emulate his school-going, older sibling, will "indirectly teach the kids to love their sisters" in a conservative, gender-segregated nation which traditionally has invested more in its sons.

Baghch-e-Simsim is the only programme on Afghan television dedicated to children and has a remarkable reach. A recent survey showed some 80 percent of children and parents with access to television watch the show.

Driving social change