Horrific accounts of survival are emerging from civilians escaping the rubble of Mosul's Old City.

Iraqi forces have been battling Daesh in the city for months but are hoping to declare victory soon.

Around 900 civilians have escaped from the Old City in the last couple of days, as fighting in the last part of Daesh-held territory continues.

TRT World's Nicole Johnston spent time with injured civilians who fled the Old City.

Iraqi forces slowed their advance on Tuesday through the last Daesh-controlled streets in Mosul where militants and civilians are densely packed together, a commander said.

The Iraqi military has pushed insurgents into a small area beside the Tigris River in Mosul, but the resistance has been fierce.