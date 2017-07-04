The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) coalition breached the Old City in Syria's Raqqa, the coalition said on Monday.

The advance came after the US-led coalition fired on two small sections of the historic Rafiqah Wall, allowing them to overcome Daesh defences, said Ryan Dillon, spokesperson for the US-led coalition against Daesh.

"The portions targeted were 25-metre sections and will help preserve the remainder of the overall 2,500-metre wall," he said in his Twitter account.