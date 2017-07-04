​Hamdi Ulukaya started an initiative called Hamdi Ulukaya initiative (HUG) for young entrepreneurs who want to realise their dreams and create global brands.

Ulukaya is the Turkish founder of Chobani, a billion-dollar yogurt company based in upstate New York.

Around 3300 entrepreneurs-to-be and 400 startups from all around Turkey have applied for HUG's entrepreneurship program this year.