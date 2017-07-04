A typhoon slammed into Japan, injuring at least three people and grounding dozens of flights as it brought wind and rain to much of southern Japan.

Typhoon Nanmadol made landfall in Nagasaki on the southwestern main island of Kyushu in the morning, packing winds of up to 144 kilometres (89 miles) per hour, Japan's meteorological agency said.

Local officials issued evacuation advisories which affected more than 20,000 people, news reports said.