WORLD
2 MIN READ
Typhoon Nanmadol slams southwestern Japan
The season's third typhoon made landfall in Nagasaki prefecture. At least three people have been injured and up to 47 domestic flights were cancelled.
Typhoon Nanmadol slams southwestern Japan
Workers remove a section of a roof from the roadside, blown over by strong winds generated by Typhoon Nanmadol in the city of Kumamoto on Kyushu island, Japan. July 4, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 4, 2017

A typhoon slammed into Japan, injuring at least three people and grounding dozens of flights as it brought wind and rain to much of southern Japan.

Typhoon Nanmadol made landfall in Nagasaki on the southwestern main island of Kyushu in the morning, packing winds of up to 144 kilometres (89 miles) per hour, Japan's meteorological agency said.

Local officials issued evacuation advisories which affected more than 20,000 people, news reports said.

RECOMMENDED

At least 47 domestic flights were cancelled, affecting around 3,000 passengers, airline companies said. Transport across Kyushu temporarily came to a standstill on Tuesday.

The storm was moving east at a speed of 55 kph and was expected to cut across eastern Japan, including areas surrounding Tokyo, late Tuesday or early Wednesday while losing strength, the agency said.

Television footage from NHK and a report in the Asahi newspaper showed a downed power pole, collapsed scaffolding and an overturned truck.

Last September, Typhoon Lionrock pounded the country, killing 22 people.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent