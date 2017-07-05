The United States cautioned on Wednesday it was ready to use force if required to stop North Korea's nuclear missile program but said it preferred global diplomatic action against Pyongyang.

Taking a major step in its missile program, North Korea on Tuesday test launched an intercontinental ballistic missile that Pyongyang says could carry a nuclear warhead. Some experts believe it could reach the US states of Alaska and Hawaii and perhaps the US Pacific Northwest.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley told a meeting of the UN Security Council that North Korea's actions were "quickly closing off the possibility of a diplomatic solution" and the US was prepared to defend itself and its allies.

TRT World'sSally Ayhan is following the story from Washington.

"One of our capabilities lies with our considerable military forces. We will use them if we must, but we prefer not to have to go in that direction," Haley said. She urged China, North Korea's only major ally, to do more to rein in Pyongyang.

Trump and other leaders from the Group of 20 nations meeting in Germany this week are due to discuss steps to rein in North Korea's weapons program, which it has pursued in defiance of Security Council sanctions.

Russia's deputy UN envoy said on Wednesday that military force should not be considered against North Korea and called for a halt to the deployment of a US missile defence system in South Korea.

Chinese influence

The missile test is a direct challenge to US President Donald Trump, who has vowed to prevent North Korea from being able to hit the US with a nuclear missile.