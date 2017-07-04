As Americans celebrate their national independence today, July 4th, it's become harder than ever for them to tell their country's story to the world. Their new president is a big part of the problem.

Donald J. Trump, who took office in January, has asserted that his use of Twitter to circumvent what he considers to be the "lying" media is "MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL." He has also made a habit of lobbing personal insults at journalists, and even physical threats, drawing widespread, cringing condemnation, even from his own party.

This is a crucial period for American democracy, and whether it can withstand an era of bitter division, digitized. The question for Americans is whether they can maintain their image in the eyes of the world in spite of their president. If they can, it will serve as evidence of who really runs the US: the American people or the American president.

It's a big responsibility for Americans themselves, with social media exposing their best and worst qualities to the world. As a chorus, it's up to them to sing a song louder than Trump's, through billions of posts that humanize them to the world. They'll be their own, and only, best diplomatic corps.

The image of the US has suffered over the last six months, according to a new Pew Poll. The favourability rating of the country has slipped from 64 percent to 49 percent in the last six months, according to the opinions of thousands of people in dozens of countries around the world. An overwhelming 74 percent of respondents reported "no confidence" in Trump to do the right thing.

A majority of Americans agree. A Gallup chart of Trump's approval ratings among Americans show him in a serious, months-long decline. Trump's approval rating stands at just 37 percent.

At the same time, the Pew poll found a generous global view of Americans, and their culture, with a median of 58 percent favourability across the world.

"Over the past 16 years, whatever their views of the United States and whoever sits in the White House, global publics have often maintained a favorable impression of Americans," the report stated.

The opinions aren't uniform, however. Europeans and East Asians express far greater approval for Americans themselves than do people in the Middle East or Latin America. A notable standout is Turkey, where 64 percent have negative views of Americans. But even in Turkey, Americans fare better than Trump, found favourable by just 11 percent of Turks, according to Pew.

But this is an unprecedented time in human history, where average citizens have a chance to speak directly and instantly with each other across the planet, a feat only possible for the last several generations, and an ability that has gotten easier and more convenient than ever. Just as Trump can tweet his way around a free press, Americans have the ability to show who they are to the world without ever leaving home.

Over the last month, the editorial pages and magazines in the United States have published thousands of words lamenting the alleged loss of an "US-led international order," following President Donald Trump's brash behaviour before European allies and withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord.