South Sudan is a killing field, says Amnesty
Amnesty International says the escalation of fighting in South Sudan's Equatoria region has led to increased brutality against civilians.
A UN peacekeeper keeps watch as children gather in a camp for displaced civilians in Juba, South Sudan, June 17, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 5, 2017

A new front line in South Sudan's conflict forced hundreds of thousands of people out of the fertile Equatoria region over the past year, Amnesty International said.

Amnesty International released a report on Tuesday which detailed the ongoing conflict in the country's fertile Equatoria region over the past year and the atrocities, starvation and fear its residents faced.

"Men, women and children have been shot, hacked to death with machetes and burnt alive in their homes. Women and girls have been gang-raped and abducted," the report stated.

TRT World's Sara Firth has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
