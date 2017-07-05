The ban against bringing electronic devices such as laptops onto aircraft cabins on flights from Turkey to the United States was lifted on Wednesday. The ban was lifted after American security officials visited Turkish airports to monitor security arrangements on Tuesday.

The electronics ban has also been lifted on US-bound flights from the United Arab Emirates' Abu Dhabi and Dubai International airports, after similar procedures were implemented by American security officials. The ban for those two airports was lifted on Sunday and Wednesday respectively.

"The laptop ban on US-bound flights from Turkey have been lifted. The British ban will be lifted very shortly as well, as there is no reason for it to continue," Turkey's Transport Minister Ahmet Arslan said on Wednesday.

The ban has been in effect since March 25, when the United States refused to allow electronic devices larger than mobile phones from cabins on direct flights to the United States from 10 airports in Middle East, North Africa and Turkey.

Turkish Airlines tweeted the following video to announce the lifting of the ban:

It is reported that Turkish Airlines accepted passengers with electronic devices onto its 6:45 am (0345 GMT) flight from Istanbul's Ataturk Airport to New York's John F Kennedy International Airport on Wednesday morning.

Bariscan Koymen, who was flying to New York from Istanbul for a family holiday, said: "We feel relieved by the removal of this restriction since we are going on a long journey. I always carry my laptop that hold my all vacation plans and personal information with me wherever I go."

Fevzi Kutay Demir, another passenger who was on his way to US for summer school, said he was carrying a tablet aboard his flight.

"The lifting of the ban is positive (news) for us. We came to know about the lifting of ban through the media," Demir said.

Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Eksi also said on Wednesday on Twitter that they expected the electronics ban imposed by the British government to be lifted very shortly.

Abu Dhabi and Dubai no longer banned