Turkish and Greek Cypriot leaders are thrashing it out this week at Switzerland's Crans Montana resort in high-level negotiations to end 43 years of ethnic division in Cyprus.

The meetings – also attended by top representatives from the United Nations, the European Union, Greece, Turkey and the United Kingdom – are deemed by many to be the last chance to reunite the eastern Mediterranean island.

Cyprus was split into Turkish Cypriot-controlled northern and Greek Cypriot-controlled southern territories following a brief war in 1974, which saw Turkey intervene militarily following a Greek-inspired coup designed to annex Cyprus to Greece.

Today, Turkey still maintains some 35,000 troops in the island's breakaway north, and says that it will not withdraw its soldiers until a tangible agreement to reunite the island is reached.

This has proved to be a constant stumbling block in talks, with the Greek Cypriot side refusing to make any guarantees until the Turkish troops withdraw.

So why did Turkey intervene?

Turkey insists that its presence in Cyprus is in accordance with a treaty which grants it guarantor status that was signed in 1960 between the Republic of Cyprus, Turkey, Greece and the United Kingdom.

According to the treaty, Turkey, Greece and the United Kingdom all have the right to "consult together" regarding the independence, territorial integrity and security of Cyprus in the event of a collapse in the island's state of affairs as established and regulated by its constitution.

The treaty also grants the three guarantors the right to "take action with the sole aim of reestablishing the state of affairs" unilaterally if "common or concerted action may not prove possible."

By 1974, the state of affairs on the island had already withered after Turkish Cypriots were forced to boycott the joint government in 1963 when then-president Archbishop Makarios III failed to uphold the rights granted to them in the constitution.

But when a Greek military junta ousted Makarios on July 15, 1974, Turkey took unilateral action to end the violence, citing concerns over the safety of Turkish Cypriots on the island.

What happened next?

Turkey's intervention began on July 20, 1974 – five days after the coup. Makarios had already fled the island, and Nicos Sampson had taken his place as president.

The Turkish intervention saw the collapse of the Greek military regime in Cyprus as Turkish troops advanced southwards, having started their operation in the north of the island.

But initiatives undertaken by the international community resulted in the advance stalling, with 37 percent of the island remaining under Turkish control. The north became a safe haven for Turkish Cypriots, while most Greek Cypriots living in the north fled to the south.

A UN-controlled buffer zone and ceasefire line was established to divide the two sides.