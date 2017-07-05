The crisis within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is unprecedented on many levels. The extensive use of a media and information campaign to magnify the Saudi/UAE-led bloc's pressure on Qatar to coerce Doha into accepting the onerous demands is one such exampe.

Yet Riyadh and Abu Dhabi could take harsher measures now that Doha has refused to capitulate to the demands of its GCC rivals. These include imposing new economic sanctions, and telling Saudi Arabia and the UAE's international commercial partners that they must choose between doing business with Qatar, or with the states blockading the emirate.

Additionally, on June 23 the UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Anwar Gargash, warned on Twitter that Qatar and the GCC could part ways, hinting that the Saudi/UAE-led bloc could eject Doha from the council. Now that the second deadline set by the troika has passed and Doha has reiterated its rejection of the demands, the Foreign ministers of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Bahrain are in Cairo to discuss what measures are actually to be taken to step up pressure on Doha.

It has become imperative to divorce rhetoric and hard talk from the tangible steps being discussed in the Egyptian capital.

New economic and financial sanctions seem in order. Saudi, Emirati, and Bahraini banks might receive official guidance to pull deposits and interbank loans from Qatar, thus worsening the volatility shown by the Qatari Riyal in the first two weeks of the crisis and by the financial market in general. Already several banks in the United Kingdom including Lloyds Bank, Barclays and Tesco Bank declared they partially stopped dealing in Qatari riyals as their third party supplier had ceased trading the currency as of June 21.

Another likely decision could be to expand the list of sanctioned entities to more individuals, banks and businesses, on the blueprint of the sanctions imposed on Iran and Russia.

However, a blanket sanction regime involving third parties seems highly unfeasible. Big trade partners, and in particular energy companies from the United States, Europe, and Japan would strongly object to such an imposition and put pressure on their own governments as well as on regional ones to avoid it.