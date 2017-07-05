All Volvo car models launched after 2019 will be electric or hybrids, the Chinese-owned company said on Wednesday.

The decision makes Volvo the first major traditional automaker to set a date for phasing out vehicles powered solely by the internal combustion engine.

"This announcement marks the end of the solely combustion engine-powered car," Volvo Cars CEO Hakan Samuelsson said.

The company, owned by Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, said five new models set to be launched in 2019 through 2021 – three of them Volvos and two Polestar-branded – would all be fully electric.

"These five cars will be supplemented by a range of petrol and diesel plug in hybrid and mild hybrid 48-volt options on all models," Volvo said.

"This means that there will in future be no Volvo cars without an electric motor."

The electric models will be produced at Volvo plants worldwide – it has factories in Europe and China and is building one in the US – while development costs will be met from within its existing budget, Samuelsson said.

"This also means we won't be doing other things. We of course will not be developing completely new generations of combustion engines," he said about future investment needs.