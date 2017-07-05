Amiruddin Shah has been described as India's Billy Elliot, a young lover of dance who rises from humble beginnings to great things on the ballet stage.

It is strangely appropriate.

Shah, the 16-year-old son of a metal welder, dared to give up his studies a few years back to chase his ballet dreams.

He has now received an invitation from the American Ballet Theatre's Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School in New York City for a four-year course.

And all because of a video clip.

Some months ago, Yehuda Maor, Shah's instructor at the Danceworx Performing Arts Academy in Mumbai, sent the artistic director of the school an audition clip of Shah dancing.