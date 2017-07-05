WORLD
4 MIN READ
China: Indian troop withdrawal a precondition for peace
Indian and Chinese troops are facing off on a section of land high in the Himalayas near what is known as the tri-junction, where Tibet, India and Bhutan meet.
China: Indian troop withdrawal a precondition for peace
A Chinese soldier next to an Indian soldier at the Nathu La border crossing between India and China in India's northeastern Sikkim state on July 10, 2008 (File Photo) / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
July 5, 2017

China warned on Wednesday that the withdrawal of Indian troops from a disputed territory was a precondition for peace as tensions rise in a border row between the two Asian powers that has drawn in tiny Bhutan.

Indian and Chinese troops are facing off on a section of land high in the Himalayas near what is known as the tri-junction, where Tibet, India and Bhutan meet.

China has alleged that Indian troops are on its soil, but both Bhutan and India say the area in question is Bhutanese territory.

India, which has a military presence in Bhutan, says its troops approached a Chinese army unit that entered the Doklam area of the Himalayan nation on June 16 and tried to build a road.

China's ambassador to New Delhi, Luo Zhaohui, said Indian troops should "unconditionally pull back to the Indian side."

"The Chinese government is very clear that it wants a peaceful resolution at the current state of the situation, for which withdrawal of Indian troops from the area is a precondition," he told the Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency late Tuesday.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Beijing has "repeatedly made such requests."

RECOMMENDED

"If the Indian side refuses to correct its mistakes in a timely fashion, how is it supposed to win the trust of its neighbours?" Geng asked at a regular press briefing.

Bhutan, one of the world's smallest countries, has said the construction of a road on its territory is "a direct violation" of agreements with China.

"Bhutan hopes that the status quo in the Doklam area will be maintained as before 16 June 2017," its foreign ministry said in a statement last week.

Bhutan, which only borders China and India, has no formal diplomatic relations with China and is closely allied with India.

The row comes as India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to meet with China's President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Germany this week.

China and India have a number of border disputes, although the section of the frontier that runs along the northeastern state of Sikkim, near where the current standoff is taking place, is generally regarded as stable.

In 2014, hundreds of Indian and Chinese troops faced off on the de facto border known as the Line of Actual Control that runs along the northwestern Indian region of Ladakh, overshadowing a visit by China's President Xi Jinping.

India and China have vied for influence in South Asia, with Beijing ploughing large sums into infrastructure projects in Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

But the Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan has remained firmly within New Delhi's sphere of influence.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israel kills three Palestinians in Gaza City in latest ceasefire violation
Google to pay $68M to settle claims its voice assistant secretly recorded users
Japan PM: US alliance would collapse if Tokyo ignored Taiwan crisis
ICE agents to help with US delegation's security at Winter Olympics in Italy
France moves to ban social media for children under 15
Azerbaijan foils embassy attack plot linked to Daesh offshoot
China rejects US criticism at UN, saying Washington 'unqualified' to judge law of sea
Man charged after homemade explosive thrown at Australia Day Indigenous rally
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing