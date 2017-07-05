Russia, Turkey and Iran failed hammer out details over de-escalation zones, including setting the boundaries and policing the four safe zones in war-torn Syria, Moscow's chief negotiator said.

Russian delegation head Alexander Lavrentiev said that after the end of the latest two-day negotiations in Kazakhstan's capital Astana that documents outlining how the four zones should work "need finalising" despite being "essentially agreed" between the three key power-brokers.

Moscow and Tehran, which back Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad, and rebel supporter Ankara agreed in May to establish four "de-escalation" zones in a potential breakthrough after years of fighting that has claimed more than 320,000 lives and displaced over 10 million people.

TRT World'sIolo ap Dafydd reports details of talks.

While fighting dropped off in the weeks after the deal, it has ratcheted up in some areas since, and the international players have yet to finalise the boundaries of the zones or determine who will police them.

"We have not yet managed directly to establish the de-escalation zones," Lavrentiev said, insisting however that "de-facto" safe areas already existed on the ground.