WORLD
2 MIN READ
Greeks head to countryside for better opportunities
Across the country, 1.5 million people are out of work, despite three emergency bailouts from the European Union and the IMF.
Greeks head to countryside for better opportunities
Notices on paperwork needed for state benefits are seen as people queue in the background at an unemployment office in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2013 (File Photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 5, 2017

Around one in five people in Greece is unemployed – which is more than double the rate of the rest of the European Union. With opportunities bleak in the cities, people are moving to the countryside to try their luck.

For Vasilis and Joanna, goji berries are the ultimate superfood. They've been growing them ever since Vasilis found himself out of work four years ago. It's given them an income and a new way of life. But it hasn't always been easy.

"I started out making so many mistakes. I rented land that wasn't irrigated. So I had to water my field by carrying gallons of water from my house. I didn't have the right tools or machinery. We worked non-stop 365 days a year for five years. Now, this city boy has turned into a farmer," says Vasilis.

They're among many city workers who have moved to the countryside after the economic crisis started eight years ago.

RECOMMENDED

In the cities, the effects of Greece's economic crises can be seen everywhere.

Greece has had a number of bailouts since 2010. The unemployment rate, pushed up by years of austerity demanded by international lenders, is still running above 23 percent, with youth unemployment hovering at around 45 percent.

TRT World's Shamim Choudhury reports from Khalkida, Greece.​

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel kills three Palestinians in Gaza City in latest ceasefire violation
Google to pay $68M to settle claims its voice assistant secretly recorded users
Japan PM: US alliance would collapse if Tokyo ignored Taiwan crisis
ICE agents to help with US delegation's security at Winter Olympics in Italy
France moves to ban social media for children under 15
Azerbaijan foils embassy attack plot linked to Daesh offshoot
China rejects US criticism at UN, saying Washington 'unqualified' to judge law of sea
Man charged after homemade explosive thrown at Australia Day Indigenous rally
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing