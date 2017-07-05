The Philippines security forces arrested the main financier and logistics supporter of the pro-Daesh militant group Maute on Wednesday, the army said, as unconfirmed reports emerged that President Rodrigo Duterte had earlier planned to cut a deal with the outfit.

Security forces raided a village not far from Marawi City on Mindanao Island and detained three suspects found with ammunition and material for making bombs, army spokesman Brigadier-General Gilbert Gapay said.

The Maute group seized Marawi City in the south of the country on May 23 after the Philippines government bungled a raid to capture the so-called emir of Daesh in South Asia. Maute militants, who pledged allegiance to Daesh in 2014, are resisting daily assaults by government forces using aircraft and artillery, and with help from allies the US and Australia.

Duterte has imposed martial law in Mindanao which expires on July 23.

One of those detained on Wednesday was an important supporter of the Maute group, identified as Monaliza Romato, alias Monay. The woman is a niece of the matriarch of the Maute clan, whose menfolk lead the Marawi attack.

Two of seven Maute brothers, Omarkhayam and Abdullah, were educated in the Middle East and were the main planners of the assault on Marawi, the military has said.

"Monay has replaced her aunt as the main financier and logistic supporter of the militant group," Gapay said in a statement.

"The arrest will adversely affect the logistics support network of the group," he said.

The raid, seizure of weapons and the arrests would also prevent the militants from mounting diversionary attacks, he said.

More than 400 people have been killed in the fighting in Marawi City. Hundreds of thousands have been displaced and about 20 percent of the centre of the town has been destroyed.

Deal or no deal?

Duterte was preparing to cut a deal with pro-Daesh militants in the days after they laid siege to the southern city but aborted the plan without explanation, an intermediary involved in the process said. Duterte's security adviser and other officials denied the existence of such a deal and Reuters was unable to independently verify it.

Agakhan Sharief, a prominent Muslim cleric, said he was approached by a senior Duterte aide to use his connections with the Maute militant group's leaders to begin back-channel talks. Sharief refused to name the aide.

Sharief said the president was prepared to offer the Maute clan the implementation of Sharia law in their hometown, Butig, if he achieves his goal of establishing a federal system in the Philippines.

Two other local sources said the president had worked behind the scenes to hold talks with the Maute brothers, Omarkhayam and Abdullah.

But the process was halted when Duterte in a May 31 speech declared he "will not talk to terrorists."

The speech came five days after another televised address in which he told the militants, "we can still solve this through dialogue," but if he could not convince them of that, " ... so be it. Let's just fight."